It may not look like much, but this is Clos de Vougeot ‘Musigni’ – pictured last week…
Just a few things collected in the last days:
- A tale of two Dujacs from Bruce Sanderson – worth a read!
- Andrew Jefford on Billionaire ownership – It’s all been said before, and quite some time ago, but Andrew still says it so well…
- Yay! Neal Martin for free – on d’Auvenay (It would never have happened before!)
- Clive Coates on Domaine Jean Grivot – It’s only on reading the first few lines (the rest is behind a ‘premium’ pay-wall) that I realise how much I miss Clive…
- All that being said, this is quite literally the best domaine profile I may have ever read! That said, you have been reading about Amélie (and before that her dad) for a long time here… But this last one does remind me that 2018 has to be the year that I finally bring my site into 2015(!) with a new update – August may give me enough time!