grands jours – days 2 & 3

Just so you know that there is life here!
Over 100 wines per day are passing my lips, and to be honest, my teeth are complaining. The extra sensodyne helps a little but also exacerbates the structure of reds – whites seem immune – so long as I realise that, and can factor it in, all is well.
The weather was fabulous yesterday – the first day of 2018 I jogged in shorts and t-shirt – it won’t last long, a) as it is pouring with rain today, and b) because temperatures are set to plummet and freeze again at the weekend. Oh well!