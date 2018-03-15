grands jours – days 2 & 3

Just so you know that there is life here!

Over 100 wines per day are passing my lips, and to be honest, my teeth are complaining. The extra sensodyne helps a little but also exacerbates the structure of reds – whites seem immune – so long as I realise that, and can factor it in, all is well.

The weather was fabulous yesterday – the first day of 2018 I jogged in shorts and t-shirt – it won’t last long, a) as it is pouring with rain today, and b) because temperatures are set to plummet and freeze again at the weekend. Oh well!





Great name for a BJ! Comté – yes please! 99% organic, the new DIAM… Meursault in the Leproserie… The best new chocolate in Beaune – but it’s over €140 for the big egg! sun on the Bouzaise… sun Perfect light… bottles… Magnums… Jeroboams! Punition Collective – 150 people enjoying…

Like this: Like Loading...