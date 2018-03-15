Home Page | Diary | 2018 | March | grands jours – days 2 & 3
grands jours – days 2 & 3

By billn on March 15, 2018

Just so you know that there is life here!

Over 100 wines per day are passing my lips, and to be honest, my teeth are complaining. The extra sensodyne helps a little but also exacerbates the structure of reds – whites seem immune – so long as I realise that, and can factor it in, all is well.

The weather was fabulous yesterday – the first day of 2018 I jogged in shorts and t-shirt – it won’t last long, a) as it is pouring with rain today, and b) because temperatures are set to plummet and freeze again at the weekend. Oh well!
 

Great name for a BJ!
Comté – yes please!
99% organic, the new DIAM…
Meursault in the Leproserie…
The best new chocolate in Beaune – but it’s over €140 for the big egg!
sun on the Bouzaise…
sun
Perfect light…
bottles…
Magnums…
Jeroboams!
Punition Collective – 150 people enjoying…

