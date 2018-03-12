a new record for the hospices de nuits

The auction of the Hospices de Nuits:

To quote Le Bien Public – or at least to translate them:

“The sale is over! The record set last year with 1.157 million euros was pulverised. The new record stands at 1.750M €. This record was expected since the number of barrels was much higher than in 2017 (143 vs 90.5)”

It’s worth noting that if the average price per barrel had been the same as last year, then the total would have been higher – €1.83 million. But it’s still a very good result for the charity!