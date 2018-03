After publishing my February report, it was off to the Valais for a Friday on skis (Belalp) then Saturday, just a quick train ride away, in Domodossola (Italy) for a little market action, pasta buying and lunch. I’m ashamed to say that I missed the last 3 ski-seasons, and only hit the slopes right at the end of this one too – perfect weather/visibility and snow – I only had my boots to complain about! There were wines over the weekend too, but more on those tomorrow 🙂





Share this: Twitter

Google

LinkedIn

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...