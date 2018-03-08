a cheeky mid-weeker…

Despite being shaken up in a van on Tuesday, not bad at all…

2005 des Croix, Bourgogne Pinot Noir

A satisfying ‘pop’ as the cork comes out. Still plenty of colour. The nose with a trace of reduction, but the fruit is also deep. Finally this wine has some secondary flavours – this was pure fruit liqueur a few years back. Open and very tasty indeed – a hint of reduction on the palate too – there was none of this on previous bottles. Previously a very great wine considering the label – it remains so. Bravo!

Rebuy – Yes