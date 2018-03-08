Home Page | Diary | 2018 | March | a cheeky mid-weeker…
a cheeky mid-weeker…

By billn on March 8, 2018

Despite being shaken up in a van on Tuesday, not bad at all…

2005 des Croix, Bourgogne Pinot Noir
A satisfying ‘pop’ as the cork comes out. Still plenty of colour. The nose with a trace of reduction, but the fruit is also deep. Finally this wine has some secondary flavours – this was pure fruit liqueur a few years back. Open and very tasty indeed – a hint of reduction on the palate too – there was none of this on previous bottles. Previously a very great wine considering the label – it remains so. Bravo!
Rebuy – Yes

1 Response

One response to “a cheeky mid-weeker…”

  1. David Lloyd
    David Lloyd
    March 8, 2018 at 11:13 am | | Reply

    and great value. Bravo David

