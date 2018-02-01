today I will mainly be doing gevrey…

Highly variable weather today and a drop in temperature of more the 5°C – it’s damn cold in the wind now. The forecast is ‘maybe’ snow – the vignerons aren’t particularly excited by that – but they are very happy to see that there might be a few days with overnight temperatures as low as -6°C – they are happy about that! NIce to see that Faiveley have finished renovating the house in Les Issarts – it just needs an occupier now!





