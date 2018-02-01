Home Page | Diary | 2018 | February | today I will mainly be doing gevrey…
today I will mainly be doing gevrey…

By billn on February 1, 2018

Highly variable weather today and a drop in temperature of more the 5°C – it’s damn cold in the wind now. The forecast is ‘maybe’ snow – the vignerons aren’t particularly excited by that – but they are very happy to see that there might be a few days with overnight temperatures as low as -6°C – they are happy about that! NIce to see that Faiveley have finished renovating the house in Les Issarts – it just needs an occupier now!
 

Gevrey 1er Les Issarts…

2 responses to “today I will mainly be doing gevrey…”

  1. Sue
    Sue
    February 1, 2018 at 5:04 pm | | Reply

    Great header photo Bill! Can’t work out where it is exactly due to the angle…

    1. billn
      billn
      February 1, 2018 at 5:11 pm | | Reply

      It’s les Issarts Sue, with my back to Clos des Ruchottes…

