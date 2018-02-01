Highly variable weather today and a drop in temperature of more the 5°C – it’s damn cold in the wind now. The forecast is ‘maybe’ snow – the vignerons aren’t particularly excited by that – but they are very happy to see that there might be a few days with overnight temperatures as low as -6°C – they are happy about that! NIce to see that Faiveley have finished renovating the house in Les Issarts – it just needs an occupier now!
2 responses to “today I will mainly be doing gevrey…”
Great header photo Bill! Can’t work out where it is exactly due to the angle…
It’s les Issarts Sue, with my back to Clos des Ruchottes…