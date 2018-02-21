Home Page | Diary | 2018 | February | pics from tuesday and wednesday…
pics from tuesday and wednesday…

By billn on February 21, 2018

I might have posted a few more images this week, but with the ‘state’ of the wifi in my hotel, this post actually required 2 hours to engineer – so you may, or may not see anything more before Friday – let’s see how patient I can be!

Anyway, the light has been good this week, but each day it’s cooler and cooler. Today’s start with 0°C would be nothing if it weren’t for the cutting wind – but the forecast says than the region will get colder still, closer to -10°C by the middle of next week. I suppose my little red fingers might get to take a few properly frosted pics before I head to Beaune on Friday afternoon!
 

Tuesday…
Tuesday…
Tuesday…
Tuesday…
Tuesday…
Wednesday – looking down on MAV from Rochgrès
That’s what happens when you give ‘somebody’ half of the biscuit that came with your coffee!
They changed the ceiling!
Love – La Sambinerie in Romanèche-Thorins
That’s a visit for Friday!

