offer of the day – william fevre 2016

Hot from my inbox from a Swiss importer. The prices of the 2015s are in brackets for you to compare:

CHABLIS WILLIAM FEVRE CHABLIS 2016

CHABLIS Village 75cl 22.00 (19.00) Swiss Francs*

PREMIERS CRUS – DOMAINE

CHABLIS Montée de Tonnerre 75cl 45.00 (42.00)

GRANDS CRUS – DOMAINE

CHABLIS Preuses 75cl 75.00 (65.00)

CHABLIS Bougros Côtes de Bouquerots 75cl 79.00 (65.00)

CHABLIS Les Clos 75cl 89.00 (75.00)

Quite large jumps versus last year, but Les Clos was one of the best wines of my whole tour of 60 domaines in January…

*The prices are ‘delivered’ but will attract another 8% Swiss tax