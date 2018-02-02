offer of the day – robert groffier 2016

The prices for the 2015s, offered last year, are included for reference, in the brackets:

Domaine Robert Groffier

Bourgogne Pinot Noir 2016 75cl 39.50 (38.00) (Swiss Francs*)

Gevrey-Chambertin Les Seuvrées 2016 75cl 89.00 (79.00)

Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru Les Hauts Doix 2016 75cl 159.00 (146.00)

Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru Les Sentiers 2016 75cl 179.00 (158.00)

Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru Les Amoureuses 2016 75cl 399.00 (349.00)

Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2015 75cl 399.00 (349.00)

Chambertin Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2016 75cl not offered (378.00)

First of all, I realise that yields in Chambolle were very low due to the frost, but these remain in my (old fuddy-duddy) mind, fantasy pricing. Yet I realise that whilst that is the common reaction for people who have been buying burgundy for 20+ years, for the new generation of buyers, they are the only prices that they know, and as one producer told me this year – ‘The higher I raise my prices, the more is the demand!‘