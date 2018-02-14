beaujolais – getting into the crus this week



With obligatory shot of Mont Blanc, brilliantly visible on both Tuesday and Wednesday – this the best I could do with my 52 mm equivalent lens!

A super first three days in Beaujolais this week. Of-course the weather has been alternately grey, then sunny, and then erupts with storms of snow – snowflakes bigger than a €2 coin – though it doesn’t stick around for too long – despite -4°C on Tuesday morning!

Of-course I was very sorry to hear yesterday of the death of Fernand Verpoix – pictured with his wife to the right in their Chapelle du Bois vineyard. He died just a little over two weeks ago, well into his 80s. I hadn’t planned to visit Fernand this year (I tasted his 2014s and 2015s and still have one or two bottles at home) because last year he told me that he was the only vigneron in Fleurie to declare no yield in 2016 because of the hail – 2017 wouldn’t have been much better for him. He was such a lovely man – I hope that his son and daughter find enough time to continue the domaine – all his equipment looked brand new – let’s see…

The week started with a little Morgon, moved to Brouilly and then filled a day and half in Fleurie. There’s more to come in Chénas, Juliénas and more Morgon on Thursday before I head back to Switzerland – then that’s already two of my three weeks here finished.

Here are a few views collected so far this week:



