​ week 5 2018 – my weekend wines

Sneakily extending this year’s ‘Cremant January’ into February.

Gilles et Romain Collet, Cremant de Bourgogne

Of-course, ‘Cremant de Chablis’ with wine from the 2015 vintage.

Like the recent wine of Clothilde Davenne, a simply delicious nose of ripe mirabelles – but still with freshness and deliciousness. Loved this.

Rebuy – Yes

Louis Bouillot, Cremant de Bourgogne Extra Brut – Limited Edition

Deeper golden. Oh – now we are talking! A much finer bubble and already suaveness too – this could be an expensive wine from another place. Extra Brut but not a hint of sharpness – if anything this delivers its flavour in a very composed and fine style. Truly great cremant – fine and not a hint of oxidative notes.

Rebuy – Yes

​2016 Jean-Claude Ramonet, Mâcon-Péronne

A nose of chalky fruit, faint spearmint – this is so very inviting. Oh this is lovely in the mouth too! Flinty minerality, accented with citrus, and just a hint of barrel cushioning. Fresh and sooo delicious. Great Mâcon – even if it comes out of Chassagne!

Rebuy – Yes

1995 Pousse d’Or, Santenay 1er Clos Tavannes

Right from opening a clarity and brilliance of aroma – clean as a mature nose can be – but so rarely is – brown sugar, red fruit, almost a little pomegranate and fresh leaves. Fresh, direct, flavour that reflects the nose, only slowly widening as it flavours melt over the palate. Stable, delicious, great mature wine – bravo!

Rebuy – No Chance!

2005 Lignier-Michelot, Chambolle-Musigny Vieilles-Vignes

Deep colour. This is rather a compact nose, underpinned with an attractive purity of raspberry conserve. Intense, relatively direct, but with great texture for such impressive concentration. Yet… This is a little workmanlike; I expect much more from this combination of cuvée/vintage. Perhaps a little cork scalping here? – there’s a suggestion of herb in the mid-palate. This is still, more than good wine, but I had higher expectations…

ReBuy – Maybe