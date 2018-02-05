​ week 5 2018 – my weekend wines

Sneakily extending this year’s ‘Cremant January’ into February.
Gilles et Romain Collet, Cremant de Bourgogne
Of-course, ‘Cremant de Chablis’ with wine from the 2015 vintage.
Like the recent wine of Clothilde Davenne, a simply delicious nose of ripe mirabelles – but still with freshness and deliciousness. Loved this.
Rebuy – Yes
Louis Bouillot, Cremant de Bourgogne Extra Brut – Limited Edition
Deeper golden. Oh – now we are talking! A much finer bubble and already suaveness too – this could be an expensive wine from another place. Extra Brut but not a hint of sharpness – if anything this delivers its flavour in a very composed and fine style. Truly great cremant – fine and not a hint of oxidative notes.
Rebuy – Yes
2016 Jean-Claude Ramonet, Mâcon-Péronne
A nose of chalky fruit, faint spearmint – this is so very inviting. Oh this is lovely in the mouth too! Flinty minerality, accented with citrus, and just a hint of barrel cushioning. Fresh and sooo delicious. Great Mâcon – even if it comes out of Chassagne!
Rebuy – Yes
1995 Pousse d’Or, Santenay 1er Clos Tavannes
Right from opening a clarity and brilliance of aroma – clean as a mature nose can be – but so rarely is – brown sugar, red fruit, almost a little pomegranate and fresh leaves. Fresh, direct, flavour that reflects the nose, only slowly widening as it flavours melt over the palate. Stable, delicious, great mature wine – bravo!
Rebuy – No Chance!
2005 Lignier-Michelot, Chambolle-Musigny Vieilles-Vignes
Deep colour. This is rather a compact nose, underpinned with an attractive purity of raspberry conserve. Intense, relatively direct, but with great texture for such impressive concentration. Yet… This is a little workmanlike; I expect much more from this combination of cuvée/vintage. Perhaps a little cork scalping here? – there’s a suggestion of herb in the mid-palate. This is still, more than good wine, but I had higher expectations…
ReBuy – Maybe
Errmm, I don’t know if is age setting in, but I’m increasingly failing to understand some people’s tasting notes. Not yours, generally, but I am left wondering what “cork scalping” is?