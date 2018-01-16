Home Page | Diary | 2018 | January | wet, wet, wet…
wet, wet, wet…

By billn on January 16, 2018


Prehy, today…

No, not the crooning Scottish boy band – before Boy Bands were a ‘thing’ – but rather the weather.

December started in the vein of the winter of 2015/2016 – cold, frosty, there was even some snow. Since then there have been waves of wind, rain and warm-fronts. The weather has been much more typical of the run of recent vintages – rather too warm – typically 6-12°C with plenty of rain.

As far as the rain is concerned – despite the flooding of some small streets in Chablis and me having to negotiate the ragondins (coypu!) by night – this is probably a good thing given that the summers and autumns of the last couple of years have been very dry. The bad thing, of-course, is that the temperatures mean that the growth-cycle starts earlier – the Forsythia is in full bloom – there are bulbs pushing out from the soil – and we are only in mid-January. Not a great place to be in late April when, like the last two years, frost is a distinct possibility.

Still, the views between the squally rain-showers can be lovely – just like today…

4 responses to “wet, wet, wet…”

    January 16, 2018 at 4:33 pm | | Reply

    Send some of that rain to the parched areas of California!

    January 16, 2018 at 7:55 pm | | Reply

    Especially in Napa and Sonoma Counties!!

    January 16, 2018 at 10:48 pm | | Reply

    Come, take all the water you wish! Only the coypu will complain – in January at any rate!

    January 17, 2018 at 12:01 am | | Reply

    There’s a world and life beyond the insular naked self interest of Californians (and the USA) – which also gets wet !

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

