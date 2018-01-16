Prehy, today…
No, not the crooning Scottish boy band – before Boy Bands were a ‘thing’ – but rather the weather.
December started in the vein of the winter of 2015/2016 – cold, frosty, there was even some snow. Since then there have been waves of wind, rain and warm-fronts. The weather has been much more typical of the run of recent vintages – rather too warm – typically 6-12°C with plenty of rain.
As far as the rain is concerned – despite the flooding of some small streets in Chablis and me having to negotiate the ragondins (coypu!) by night – this is probably a good thing given that the summers and autumns of the last couple of years have been very dry. The bad thing, of-course, is that the temperatures mean that the growth-cycle starts earlier – the Forsythia is in full bloom – there are bulbs pushing out from the soil – and we are only in mid-January. Not a great place to be in late April when, like the last two years, frost is a distinct possibility.
Still, the views between the squally rain-showers can be lovely – just like today…
4 responses to “wet, wet, wet…”
Send some of that rain to the parched areas of California!
Especially in Napa and Sonoma Counties!!
Come, take all the water you wish! Only the coypu will complain – in January at any rate!
There’s a world and life beyond the insular naked self interest of Californians (and the USA) – which also gets wet !