Modest stuff – but tasty stuff!
2015 Alain Geoffroy, Chablis Domaine Verger
Sweetness and weight but freshness too. 2015 has, like 2016, super density which means that basic Chablis, such as this, really have a little extra to contribute. Wines like this are a little less overtly Chablis in that they are so easy to drink young – delicious.
Rebuy – Yes
1998 Thomas-Moillard, Vosne-Romanée 1er Malconsorts
My last of this was opened with Marko de Morey – and then poured down the sink – so badly was it infected with brett. This has just the merest aromatic suggestion of the same – but that’s where it stops.
Big, powerful, still with some tannin, but improving all the time with air. This had great bass-notes and extra dimensions of flavour, almost a creamy old-vine impression in the finish. ‘Old regime’ TM’s rarely come out to play before they are 20 years old, and this just barely so. But if you can avoid corruptions – like brett – then they are worth your time – I admired the first half of this bottle and loved the second half!
Rebuy – Yes
Clothilde Davenne, Cremant de Bourgogne Extra Brut
Keeping a weekend cremant them that I will push into February!
What a beautiful nose – small, sweet mirabelle – just so inviting. Fresh with a lovely line of acid-led flavours – beautifully balanced and absolutely moreish. Loved this!
Rebuy – Yes
2 responses to “weekend wines – week 4 2018”
You’ve a better memory than me Bill 😉 . But, there again, if I never got to taste it, brett and all, before consigning to the sink maybe I can reasonably plead no memory ! Was this from our last vendange social ? Memories from that of the delicious ’95 Ampeau and top notch Mortet ’97 Gevrey 1er Lavaux (ooo and pizza ! Pleased the latest T-M was so good – sounds ace.
It was the last time we opened a bunch of bottles in my old apartment… so end of the 2016 harvest…