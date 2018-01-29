weekend wines – week 4 2018

Modest stuff – but tasty stuff!

2015 Alain Geoffroy, Chablis Domaine Verger

Sweetness and weight but freshness too. 2015 has, like 2016, super density which means that basic Chablis, such as this, really have a little extra to contribute. Wines like this are a little less overtly Chablis in that they are so easy to drink young – delicious.

Rebuy – Yes

1998 Thomas-Moillard, Vosne-Romanée 1er Malconsorts

My last of this was opened with Marko de Morey – and then poured down the sink – so badly was it infected with brett. This has just the merest aromatic suggestion of the same – but that’s where it stops.

Big, powerful, still with some tannin, but improving all the time with air. This had great bass-notes and extra dimensions of flavour, almost a creamy old-vine impression in the finish. ‘Old regime’ TM’s rarely come out to play before they are 20 years old, and this just barely so. But if you can avoid corruptions – like brett – then they are worth your time – I admired the first half of this bottle and loved the second half!

Rebuy – Yes

Clothilde Davenne, Cremant de Bourgogne Extra Brut

Keeping a weekend cremant them that I will push into February!

What a beautiful nose – small, sweet mirabelle – just so inviting. Fresh with a lovely line of acid-led flavours – beautifully balanced and absolutely moreish. Loved this!

Rebuy – Yes