weekend wines – week 3 2018

A wide selection this weekend.

NV Louis Bouillot, Crémant Rosé

I don’t like oxidised styles of fizz – whatever their (sometimes) high cost. THis wasn’t like that – clear fruited and delicious – it was drunk quite quickly!

Rebuy – Yes

2007 Camille Giroud Corton Le Rognet

Deep colour. Ooh what an inviting nose, accents of mature notes and still a little oak. Really mouth-filling volume but composed and very silky wine with plenty of sweet fruit. Powerful but with a caress – still modestly oaked in the finish. Such a super wine – this young Corton is already open and delicious.

Rebuy – Yes

The other Le Charlemagne – just what you’d expect really from 80% Grenache and 20% Carignan! – One reasonable sized glass per night is quite enough!