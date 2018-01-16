weekend wines – week 2 2018

After sub-optimal performances from last weekend’s wines, it was nice to get into a good groove this weekend:

1995 Domaine Parent, Pommard 1er Les Pezerolles

Rather lighter colour than, for whatever reason, I was expecting. Ooh – what a nose! A little sous-bois, and brooding, bloody fruit – what a charmer across the palate too. Just the tiniest hints of tannin, but this is really a resolved, mature, totally ready wine – delicious to boot – bravo! I have some memory of this being oaky – 15 years ago – there’s nothing here today that would back that up. Just one pour was left in the bottle overnight (in the fridge) and next day it really wasn’t as good – so the moral of the story is, it seems, to drink up! Two swallows don’t make a Spring, but that’s two 1995s that have been singing in last 3-4 weeks…

Rebuy – Yes

2007 Mugneret-Gibourg, Bourgogne

Back in 2012 this was relatively disappointing. By 2014 it was becoming more interesting. This bottle was absolutely singing!

The nose is purer, sweeter and darker fruited than any 2007 has a right to be – there’s a freshness to the aroma that is so inviting. Likewise in the mouth – more of the same. Fresh, a suggestion of cushioning to the dark fruit and a sweet purity that was never there before. What a result. And, having learned a lesson from the Pezerolles – 2 hours later it was all gone. Really a bravado performance for the combination of vintage and label!

Rebuy – Yes