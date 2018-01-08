weekend wines – week 1 2018

2004 Louis Jadot, Beaune 1er Clos des Ursules

I bought a six-pack on release – this was awful young – how about now?

Deep colour. The nose is a little wild – but deep – a little peanut (old pyrazine) and a darker fruit. Honestly hard to like. Plenty of volume in the mouth, dark fruited but quite a rustic acid/tannin thing going on – dark flavour though nothing particularly endearing. I might be some time looking for the positives – perhaps another 5 years!

Rebuy – No

2014 Goisot, Bourgogne Côtes d’Auxerre Corps de Garde

Having just visited the domaine, I see this in Beaune’s Athenaeum for a ‘mere’ €19. Why not indeed!

The nose starts with a little biscuity reduction, slowly, slowly fading and offering up dark red fruit. A direct wine to start, very silky textured, the flavour slowly radiating out in slightly creamy finishing waves. This is getting better and better with air but only very slowly. I decide to decant. The nose opens up very well, and shortly behind the palate begins to open too. This is off-ripe – i.e., you shouldn’t expect to enjoy it next to an 09, 15 or 16 – but it looked quite good next to the Jadot 🙂

Rebuy – Maybe