Home Page | Diary | 2018 | January | results: concours des grands vins du beaujolais 2018
FEED | SEARCH://
               Why Big Red Diary?

results: concours des grands vins du beaujolais 2018

By billn on January 26, 2018

For those of you with an interest, here are the results of this year’s Concours des Grands Vins du Beaujolais 2018: Link

160 tasters saw fit to bestow 215 ‘medals’ (94 Gold and 121 Silver) from 684 wines tasted…

Posted in , | Leave a response

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?