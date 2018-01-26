results: concours des grands vins du beaujolais 2018

By billn on January 26, 2018
For those of you with an interest, here are the results of this year’s Concours des Grands Vins du Beaujolais 2018: Link
160 tasters saw fit to bestow 215 ‘medals’ (94 Gold and 121 Silver) from 684 wines tasted…
All the new stuff
December 2017 (subscription) Burgundy Report is online
