offer of the day – thibault liger-belair 2016s

Domaine Thibault Liger-Belair 2016 EP/Pre-Arrivals

Prices arrived today from my Swiss merchant. The 2015 prices (from last January) are in brackets for comparison. This year it’s the case of the missing Richebourg, still no Beaujolais and the arrival of wines from Corton! :

NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES La Charmotte 75cl 55.00* (49.50) (Swiss Francs)

CHAMBOLLE-MUSIGNY 75 cl 69.00 ( – )

VOSNE-ROMANEE Aux Réas 75cl 76.00 (69.50)

NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES Les Saint-Georges 75cl 118.00 (109.00)

NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES Les Saint-Georges 150cl 256.00 ( – )

CORTON CLOS DU ROI 75cl 159.00 ( – )

CLOS DE VOUGEOT 75cl 169.50 (158.00)

RICHEBOURG 75cl – (395.00)

CORTON-CHARLEMAGNE 75cl 198.00 ( – )

Call me an old fuddy-duddy – but I don’t understand current pricing – I see no value here.

*As always, these wines are without the 8% Swiss purchase tax, but include the cost of delivery…