offer of the day – joseph drouhin’s beaune 1er clos des mouches

The offer doesn’t differentiate, but I’m pretty sure that these are all red!

Beaune Clos des Mouches 1er Cru 2010 75cl 79.00 *Swiss Francs

Beaune Clos des Mouches 1er Cru 2011 75cl 69.50

Beaune Clos des Mouches 1er Cru 2011 150cl 144.00

Beaune Clos des Mouches 1er Cru 2012 75cl 79.00

Beaune Clos des Mouches 1er Cru 2012 150cl 163.00

Beaune Clos des Mouches 1er Cru 2015 75cl 84.00

* There is 8% Tax to add in Switzerland, but then these are delivered prices

Double the price of practically all other (none Drouhin) Beaune 1ers, but always a great wine. That said, I think I’d be more tempted if they were offering the white!