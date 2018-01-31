monday-tuesday

Rainy in Chablis on Monday, so despite 3 visits, only 1 pic. Those were the last of the visits for my 2016 Chablis (January) report – 60 domaines and still about 530 wines despite very low yields – online in about 3 weeks time. On Tuesday, in the Côte de Beaune, the weather wasn’t bad – until some rain about 5pm. Again 3 visits, but many more pics…
Burgundy Reports!
All the new stuff
December 2017 (subscription) Burgundy Report is online – HERE – October to December reports covering over 100 domaines and over 1,600 wines. The 2016 vintage brought to you by Burgundy Report!