ICYMI* – a few of my favourite things from 2017 – including the general

My favourite short sketch: The General…

[winemaker 1]You know, we have have a pet-name for winemaker 2, we call him the General…

[me]And why do you call him the General?

[winemaker 1]Because he puts all the medals he wins on the labels of his bottles…

[winemaker 2]Not all of my medals (winks!)

My favourite quotes:

“And it’s even cheaper in the southern Beaujolais, where granite gives way to golden limestone. The Burgundians are there, too, less because of gamay than to plant pinot noir and chardonnay. Also because the wines can be labeled “Bourgogne” or “Coteaux Bourguignons,” which is to say that the south Beaujolais stands to become for vineyard-starved Burgundy what Entre-Deux-Mers became for Bordeaux: a factory for cheap knockoffs.”

Jon Bonné, here.

“It tasted, or so I imagined, like a muddy truffle that had been dug up moments earlier by a specially trained pig.”

Anne Fadiman on Haut-Brion – here.

My most memorable wines of 2017 – the magnificent 7:

2015 Paul Janin, Moulin à Vent Les Greneriers

1999 Leroy, Savigny 1er Les Narbantons

1997 Lamarche, La Grande Rue

1997 Nicolas Potel, Echézeaux

2016 PYCM, Corton-Charlemagne

1996 Roulot, Meursault Les Luchets

1995 Pinson, Chablis 1er Montmains…