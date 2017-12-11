1993 Jayer-Gilles, Nuits St.Georges Les Hautes Poirets
A great, long, cork – my thanks for that!
Deep colour – not too old-looking either. The nose is deep, almost exciting dirty, reeking of undergrowth, stems and old wood – despite how that may sound, it was fabulous – time (and air) brought more silk and elegance to the aromas. Wide, fresh, super intensity but with nothing sharp – almost a crescendo of perfumed, cushioned, dark-cherry, flavours. For a villages, simply fabulous!
Rebuy – Yes
1998 Camus, Chambertin
A far less impressive cork, but it’s done the job.
A really elegant and finely floral perfume – a great invitation to drink. Silky fruit, with plenty of volume in the mouth – good freshness and intensity. Lovely wine with an elegantly endearing quality and subtly delicious finishing complexity. Just a super wine with less impact but more of everything else versus the Jayer-Gilles – seamless elegance – you won’t find the tannins of the vintage, here they are nothing more than a distant memory…
Rebuy – Yes
One response to “weekend wines – week 49 2017”
1993 & 1992 great,but where to get them in USA!!!