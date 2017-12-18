week 50’s ‘rogues’ gallery

Last week was also my last week of tasting in Burgundy this year – mainly ‘maisons’ for the December Report but a few not bad domaines slipped in there too. The red domaine report – i.e. the November 2017 Burgundy Report will be online in the next 48 hours…
Burgundy Reports!
October 2017 (subscription) Burgundy Report is online – HERE – All you could possibly want to know about 2016 White Burgundy – plus 100 wines from Moulin à Vent, and even some Central Otago pinot noir! Roughly 550 wines in this issue…