My timing was excellent – taking a mid-morning walk in both Vosne and Vougeot, because the afternoon and evening were a complete washout – very wet! I think my jogging shoes will take some time to dry out!
Burgundy Reports!
All the new stuff
October 2017 (subscription) Burgundy Report is online – HERE – All you could possibly want to know about 2016 White Burgundy – plus 100 wines from Moulin à Vent, and even some Central Otago pinot noir! Roughly 550 wines in this issue…
2 responses to “today’s promenade – a little vosne & a lot of vougeot”
I am asking out of ignorance – these vineyards are not restricted entry? Anyone can get in?
Or does one need to notify the vineyard that one would like to walk through?
The vast majority of Burgundy’s vineyards are completely open – shared between so many owners the vineyard roads must remain open to all – and usually where there are walls there would be far too many keys and questions of access, et-cetera, for them to be locked-up. Of-course if somebody is working in the vines, it’s a nice courtesy to ask if you might come in – if you have a good enough reason! Some walled vineyards are under lock and key, but that is necessarily when they have a single owner…