Home Page | Diary | 2017 | December | today’s promenade – a little vosne & a lot of vougeot
FEED | SEARCH://
               Why Big Red Diary?

today’s promenade – a little vosne & a lot of vougeot

By billn on December 14, 2017

My timing was excellent – taking a mid-morning walk in both Vosne and Vougeot, because the afternoon and evening were a complete washout – very wet! I think my jogging shoes will take some time to dry out!
 

Romanée St.Vivant
Romanée St.Vivant
Clos de Vougeot
Clos de Vougeot
Clos de Vougeot
Clos Blanc de Vougeot
Over Vougeot Le Cras towards newly ‘developed’ Les Amoureuses…
Clos Blanc de Vougeot
Clos Blanc de Vougeot, towards Château de La Tour
Clos Blanc de Vougeot
Vougeot Le Village 🙂

Posted in | 2 Responses

2 responses to “today’s promenade – a little vosne & a lot of vougeot”

  1. suvroinhi
    suvroinhi
    December 14, 2017 at 11:44 pm | | Reply

    I am asking out of ignorance – these vineyards are not restricted entry? Anyone can get in?
    Or does one need to notify the vineyard that one would like to walk through?

    1. billn
      billn
      December 14, 2017 at 11:54 pm | | Reply

      The vast majority of Burgundy’s vineyards are completely open – shared between so many owners the vineyard roads must remain open to all – and usually where there are walls there would be far too many keys and questions of access, et-cetera, for them to be locked-up. Of-course if somebody is working in the vines, it’s a nice courtesy to ask if you might come in – if you have a good enough reason! Some walled vineyards are under lock and key, but that is necessarily when they have a single owner…

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?

%d bloggers like this: