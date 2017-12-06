offer of the day – drouhin-laroze 2016

DOMAINE DROUHIN-LAROZE 2016 – En Primeur

Gevrey-Chambertin En Champs 2016 75cl 49.50* Swiss Francs

Gevrey-Chambertin Lavaut-St-Jacques 1er Cru 2016 75cl 65.00

GRAND CRUS

Chapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru 2016 75 cl 119.00

Clos Vougeot Grand Cru 2016 75cl 125.00

Bonnes-Mares Grand Cru 2016 75cl 145.00

Chambertin Clos de Bèze Grand Cru 2016 75cl 158.00

*There is 8% Tax to add in Switzerland, but then these are delivered prices

One could say that these are relatively modest prices when compared to those of Clos des Lambrays which I published a few days ago…