offer of the day – clos des lambrays 2016

By billn on December 3, 2017

Here you go – the 2016 for you from the usual Swiss merchant. Only the grand cru is offered, so no 1er cru and no whites.

In the brackets, you can see the price comparison with the last two vintages, in the format 2016 (2015, 2014). – – means ‘not offered.’

DOMAINE DES LAMBRAYS 2016 – En Primeur

GRAND CRU
2016 Clos des Lambrays 75cl 225.00 (199.00, 159.00) *Swiss francs
2016 Clos des Lambrays 150cl 455.00 (403.00, – -)
2016 Clos des Lambrays 300cl 960.00 (856.00, – -)

*8% Swiss purchase tax to be added, but these are delivered prices. Clos des Lambrays is no-longer the bargain grand cru that it once was, and that’s despite ‘very nice’ yields in 2016. But as part of the LVMH stable, we already knew that that would be the case…

One response to “offer of the day – clos des lambrays 2016”

  1. Mike Golub
    Mike Golub
    December 4, 2017 at 1:55 am | | Reply

    Everyone wants a piece of the action!

