ICYMI* – a few of my favourite things

*In Case You Missed it…
My favourite quote, read this year, though it’s older:
And it’s even cheaper in the southern Beaujolais, where granite gives way to golden limestone. The Burgundians are there, too, less because of gamay than to plant pinot noir and chardonnay. Also because the wines can be labeled “Bourgogne” or “Coteaux Bourguignons,” which is to say that the south Beaujolais stands to become for vineyard-starved Burgundy what Entre-Deux-Mers became for Bordeaux: a factory for cheap knockoffs.
Jon Bonné, here.
My most memorable wines of 2017 – the magnificent 7:
2015 Paul Janin, Moulin à Vent Les Greneriers
1999 Leroy, Savigny 1er Les Narbantons
1997 Lamarche, La Grande Rue
1997 Nicolas Potel, Echézeaux
2016 PYCM, Corton-Charlemagne
1996 Roulot, Meursault Les Luchets
1995 Pinson, Chablis 1er Montmains…