1995 Gros Frère et Soeur, Grands-Echézeaux
Now that’s an informative cork! From a small parcel of vines just behind the wall of the Clos de Vougeot, next to the vines of DRC. Much of the domaines vines were replanted between 1980-1995, this could be quite young vines, or…
A spicy nose, open above, still with old toasty oak at the base – it takes an hour from opening, but the dirty oak fades (perhaps it was more reductive) and there’s some fine, elegant floral notes – this level of improvement implies to me that there is plenty of improvement still in this wine. A good volume in the mouth. Freshness and openness over the palate, nothing blocky or weighty. This is quite mature, relatively surprisingly, and it’s delicious too. Quite some elegant finishing complexity too but certainly not a wine of power – perhaps young vines then (…?)
Rebuy – Yes
9 responses to “gros frère et soeur’s 1995 grands-echézeaux”
I knew this wine when it was young. It rather clearly had gone through an amelioration that I have not seen in the last 25 years or so in Burgundy.
Their flirtation with RO?
No, that apparently came later; indeed your 1995 may have been submitted to it.
I’m not sure that they ever stopped, only refined what they do/did…
Sorry, I misread the vintage. My comment above was about the 1985 Grands-Echézeaux, not the 1995.
based on this quite positive gros frere1995 grands echezeaux, how do you see drinking window for their 2008 echezeaux, having gotten 1/2 case at auction?
Hard for me to say. I thought their 07s quite good in the context of the vintage, but never tasted the 08s. I’ve never been the biggest fan of this domaine, the only wine of theirs that I’ve consistently liked has been their Clos de Vougeot ‘Musigni’ – many others I’ve usually found either ‘muddled’ or optimistically oaked – sometimes both!but not those 07s…
Of-course time heals many problems, maybe that’s why my 1995 was so nice. In which case you should wait another 10 years 🙂
I also like their Clos de Vougeot Musigni – have the 2005, find it fruity, but will wait a few years for further exploration. However,10 years becomes an optimistic wait at 72. Will try one in 2018, then wait, perhaps, several more years, etc. Thanks for feedback.
You will make it gvp!