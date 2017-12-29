a lunchtime corton

1997 Bouchard Père et Fils, Le Corton

After a run of corked wines from the same case, here one that’s just right.

Medium, medium-plus colour. A nose of pinched florals and spice above, and below a wider macerating-plum depth. A big wine in the mouth – with a leading wave of freshness followed by a more considered and persistent depth of (again) plummy fruit, here accented with a little creamy barrel – still! Just a modest rasp of saline tannin if you look for it. A wine of volume and concentration that is currently quite tasty, if not particularly memorable.

Rebuy – Maybe (if not corked!)