weekend wines – week 47 2017

2012 Alex Gambal, St.Aubin 1er Murgers des Dents du Chien

This has finally shed a large part of its oak padding – there’s still a little on the nose, and finish is a little more creme brulee than there is St.Aubin, but in the middle it is both poised, concentrated, pure and a little saline – just a very moreish wine – to the extent that two very consistent bottles met their end this weekend.

Rebuy – Yes

2017 Beaujolais Nouveau VV Jean Loron

A massive wine, almost syrup in its concentrated style and smelling like candy-floss top. Not only was it drinking great – despite being aged an extra week(!) – it also fulfilled a secondary purpose with aplomb – replacing the Port in our sauce reduction for our reh (deer) perfectly. Yum!

Rebuy – Yes