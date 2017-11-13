weekend wines – week 45 2017 – a brace of caillerets



To paraphrase James Bond – Caillerets. Volnay Caillerets…

2010 Nicolas Rossignol, Volnay 1er Cailleret

A completely unbranded cork, just a serial number.

Good deep colour. The nose is rather round, padded with some oak spice – seemingly a textured aromatic but I’m missing the clarity of fruit I look for in a Caillerets. Supple entry, nice weight of flavour, complex too with a fine balance – there’s a beautiful velvet texture but like the nose, this is very much today an oak-spiced wine rather than a wine of fruit – or indeed Volnay. Very tasty wine but clearly opened far too young if you want to find its inner Caillerets…

Rebuy – Maybe

2010 Rebourgeon-Mure, Volnay 1er Caillerets

Just a shade lighter in colour. This nose has higher tones and a more obvious base in fruit – dark-red fruit of nice clarity. More obviously silky as there is less overt tannic grain. Melting fruit flavour with just a faint texture of tannin in the finish. Slowly mouth-watering in the finish. This, is the more overtly Caillerets wine of the two today, I’d still like a little more dimension of aroma, but the finish is first class. Really lovely wine…

Rebuy – Yes