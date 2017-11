No frost in Beaune again but definitely minus on the roads outside of town – I don’t know if that was the excuse of the upside-down car in Chorey-lès-Beaune – there’s not much of chicane there!

More patchy mist/fog this morning, not so much between Beaune and Vougeot, but thereafter plenty. By 10 a.m. the fading mist and the light made me go photo-mad – I took dozens – just a few here for you! Visits today in Morey, Chambolle, Nuits and Fixin – so a few pics along the way…