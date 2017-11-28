the château du moulin-à-vent view of 2017

Here, for your info, is a personal view of 2017 from the Château du Moulin à Vent. It should be noted, however, that their’s is a view based on being located in the area that was really brutalised by the hail in 2017. 95% of Beaujolais, however, had ‘normal’ yields and healthy fruit. Their results – the wines – will be very interesting to approach in another year-or-so…

2017 in Moulin-à-Vent & Pouilly-Fuissé