offer of the day – Faiveley 2016…

I missed the 14s, but here you can see the same merchant’s prices (in Switzerland) for the 12s, 13s, 15s and now the 2016s. The format here for the prices is simple: 2016 (2015, 2013, 2012) and — if not previously offered…

DOMAINE FAIVELEY 2016 – En Primeur

PREMIERS CRUS

Pommard Rugiens 2016 75cl 86.00 (—)

Gevrey-Chambertin Les Cazetiers 2016 75cl 84.00 (78.00, 72.50, 69.80) Swiss Francs*

Gevrey-Chambertin Les Cazetiers 2016 150cl 173.00 (161.00, —, —)

Nuits-Saint-Georges Les Saint-Georges 2016 75cl 115.00 (98.00, 98.00, 98.00)

Nuits-Saint-Georges Les Saint-Georges 2016 15ocl 235.00 (—)

Chambolle-Musigny Les Fuées 2016 75cl 135.00 (128.00, 119.00, 119.00)

Chambolle-Musigny la Combe d’Orveau 2016 75cl 132.00 (124.00, 119.00, 119.00)

Chambolle-Musigny Les Amoureuses 2016 75cl 249.00 (229.00, 228.00, 228.00)

GRAND CRUS

Corton Clos des Cortons 2016 75cl 169.00 (149.00, 139.00, 139)

Corton Clos des Cortons 2016 150cl 343.00 (303.00, 283.00, 283)

Corton Clos des Cortons 2016 300cl 736.00 (656.00, —, —)

Echezeaux 2016 75cl 165.00 (149.00, —, —)

Mazis-Chambertin 2016 75cl 198.00 (179.00, 167.00, 169)

Mazis-Chambertin 2016 150cl 401.00 (363.00, —, —)

Mazis-Chambertin 2016 300cl 852.00 (776.00, —, —)

Grands Echezeaux 2016 75cl 208.00 (198.00, 198.00, —)

Charmes-Chambertin 2016 75cl 165.00 (—)

Charmes-Chambertin 2016 75cl 189.00 (—)

Clos de Vougeot 2016 75cl 159.00 (—)

Chambertin Clos de Bèze 2016 75cl 299.00 (278.00, 249.00, 235)

Chambertin Clos de Bèze 2016 150cl 603.00 (561.00, 503.00, 475)

Chambertin Clos de Bèze 2016 300cl 1,256.00 (1,172.00, —, —)

Chambertin Clos de Bèze Les Ouvrées Rodin 2016 75cl 745.00 (659.00, 598.00, 598)

Bâtard-Montrachet 2016 75cl 298.00 (—)

Bienvenues Bâtard-Montrachet 2016 75cl 269.00 (—)

Corton Charlemagne 2016 75cl 189.00 (169.00, 169.00, 159)

* There is 8% Tax to add in Switzerland, but then these are delivered prices

There was some price restraint in 2015, so I might have anticipated less-so given the frost of 2016, but it seems that, rather than based on specific yields, there might be some ‘lifestyle’ pricing’ for the grand crus, certainly the larger formats…