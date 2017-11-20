Home Page | Diary | 2017 | November | mainly vosne…
mainly vosne…

By billn on November 20, 2017

For the first time this winter, much scraping of the ice from my car windshield, before a quick visit to Savigny. Thereafter a couple of visits in Vosne-Romanée (the pics), before finishing my day in Aloxe…
 

Frost in La Romanée
Romanée-Conti
Romanée-Conti
Cellar of Comte Liger-Belair
New Comte Liger-Belair cuverie – needed to pull out 200 vines…
Vosne from Aux Champs Perdrix – below left Romanée-Conti after (half) ploughing
Vosne from Aux Champs Perdrix
Barrel maintenance – sulfur chips…
Clos Eugenie
Clos Eugenie
Corner of Clos Goillote

2 responses to “mainly vosne…”

  1. Fred E
    Fred E
    November 20, 2017 at 8:33 pm | | Reply

    What lovely photos! They make me want to hop on a plane, pull on my boots, go for a long walk and then taste some red Burgundy.

  2. Mark in Pernand
    Marko de Morey
    November 20, 2017 at 9:31 pm | | Reply

    Great photos indeed, But, whilst shivering against the cold Fred (unless you would be well wrapped up 🙂 !) ? It was 0 degrees C in Dijon & Gevrey last Thurs, with Bill’s reference to car windscreen scraping & looking at that brouillard (fog/mist) in the photos, just makes me shiver, assuming the recent temps to be sub zero. A reminder of the worst elements of the character building freezing late days of the 2013 vintage ! I’ve always fancied pruning but…………………

