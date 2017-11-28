Home Page | Diary | 2017 | November | leflaive’s 2016 pricing…
leflaive's 2016 pricing…

By billn on November 28, 2017

Just a little update to my previous post: It seems that regardless of their prices, the (Swiss) market has lapped up all the grand crus from this offer, but the Bourgogne, Puligny, Clavoillons, Folatières and Pucelles remain unsold for now – the merchant has had to send out a second email – who knows, the middle the (Leflaive) market may not be endlessly elastic!

