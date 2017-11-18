autumn 2017 tastevinage – and the winners are…

I joined this tasting with over 200 other judges back in September. 1045 wines were tasted blind, and from that number, 17 wines were chosen as ‘The Majors.’ The seventeen were announced yesterday, and these are wines that were not just rated as good enough to take the Tastevinage label, they were our ‘best of the best’ picks from this tasting:



Image courtesy of the Tastevinage organisers…