a view from gevrey…

It was as misty this morning as it was yesterday – but without the ice on my windscreen – 3°C. On the positive side, by about 1pm, the mist had largely given way to a nice blue sky – perfect for a little wander around Gevrey – mainly the Côte St.Jacques – before my 2pm appointment.

I noted that some really heavy work was underway in Poissenot/Estournelles St.Jacques – seemingly renovating/carving out tiers from the very top near the trees – there is quite some surface under construction with earth-movers here. The soil is thin and light here, it’s mainly limestone – such that a few generations ago it was though perfect to make white wine – of-course the appellation contrôlée didn’t like that, so it was mandated that the vines had to be ripped-out and replaced with pinot noir – the last of those plantings were pulled out towards the end of the 1960s…



