a view from gevrey…

By billn on November 21, 2017

It was as misty this morning as it was yesterday – but without the ice on my windscreen – 3°C. On the positive side, by about 1pm, the mist had largely given way to a nice blue sky – perfect for a little wander around Gevrey – mainly the Côte St.Jacques – before my 2pm appointment.

I noted that some really heavy work was underway in Poissenot/Estournelles St.Jacques – seemingly renovating/carving out tiers from the very top near the trees – there is quite some surface under construction with earth-movers here. The soil is thin and light here, it’s mainly limestone – such that a few generations ago it was though perfect to make white wine – of-course the appellation contrôlée didn’t like that, so it was mandated that the vines had to be ripped-out and replaced with pinot noir – the last of those plantings were pulled out towards the end of the 1960s…
 

Over Combe de Lavaut towards the (D31) road
Over Clos des Varoilles and Bossières into the Combe de Lavaux
From Clos des Varoilles into the Combe de Lavaux
From Varoilles towards Gevrey…
Lunch (a part)
Over Fonteny towards Gevrey and Brochon
Les Issarts – not yet finished…
(ex) Mazis-Chambertin
Clos des Ruchottes…

