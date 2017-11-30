a little gjpv tasting…



Tasted Friday 17 November in Ladoix…

Back row: Charles-Édouard Drouhin, François Berthenet, David Cachat, François Ambroise.

Front row: Alice Rion, Chloé Chevalier, Claude Nadeau.

A little post-2017 Trophy tasting, afternoon de-stressing with ex-laureats of the GJPV Trophy:

​2016 Thierry Drouin, Macon-Vergisson La Roche

10.5 ha domaine, 5 generations making wine. 0.25 hectares, elevage in barrels for 7-8 months about 5% new.

Bright, open, brilliant, fine, pure and complex nose. Wide, great volume, layers of pretty flavour. Delicious wine, long too…

2015 Thierry Drouin, Pouilly-Fuisse En Buland

A little high these vines to be in the dossier for 1er crus

A vibrant nose, crystalline with a base of vanilla oak – but better use of oak than many. Bright, wide, really an intensity of flavour, but retaining good balance. I love the finish here – excellent…

2016 Jean-Pierre Berthenet, Montagny Les Coères

All barrel elevage, none new, some in 450 litre barrels. The domaine had some frost in their higher vines, but not here – they have 20 ha of vines.

A nice fresh nose, sherbet style. Big, super texture, citrus and floral, minerals too. Bravo!

2015 Jean-Pierre Berthenet, Montagny 1er Bonneveaux

Only in demi-muids and then in tank.

Bright fresh, some vibrant lime fruit here. Mineral, wide, ripe lime again, lovely width and deliciousness.

2015 Ambroise, Côte de Nuits Villages Blanc

Two barrels – both new – vines next to the Clos de la Marechale

A nice ripe and fresh fruit, but with a heavy accent of oak. Beautiful line and freshness, seriously mineral, a little ripe lime here too, mouth-watering, but too much oak in the finish today.

2015 Ambroise, St.Romain

30% new oak, 400 l barrels.

Fine, fresh, very faintly saline. A bright, quite dense core, but very pretty finishing flavour..

2015 Cachat-Oquidant, Beaune Saint Desiree

Just below Clos des Mouches – 14 was hailed, 16 was frosted. Two new barrels.

Good freshness, more than a little twist of oak. Silky nice depth, layered flavour. Nice fruit but battling the oak today… long finishing

2015 Domaine Chevalier, Ladoix Bois de Mont

Two lieu dits combined. Just before domaine d’Ardhuy

Vibrant fruit, fresh almost a 2016 freshness. Wide, lovely depth of texture and flavour… delicious…

2015 Domaine Chevalier, Aloxe-Corton

More floral, good red fruit. More astringence of tannin, fresh in character, fresh fruit too – again, ripe but very pinot fruit. More patience needed here, but lovely..

2015 Armelle et Bernard Rion, Vosne-Romanée 1er Les Chaumes

50-60% new barrels.

Vibrant, perfumed wine. Wide, lovely texture, some oak flavour but not too much, a spicy flavour too, great fruit, floral notes in the finish too. Excellent, plenty of finishing tannin…

2013 Armelle et Bernard Rion, Clos de Vougeot

Ooh, vibrant fruit, deep, a freshness and energy here. A frame of tannin around lovely depth of flavour, excellent. Long, and still a baby…

2005 Cachat-Oquidant, Ladoix La Madonne

A nice depth of aroma, some sous bous, growing freshness. Lots of concentration and impact too, structured but at a stage where it is starting to melt over the palate…

2003 Cachat-Oquidant, Corton Clos des Vergennes

4 generations in the family… recently planted a part in white

Almost menthol, herby, some reductive notes – complex. Big, lots of ripeness and concentration. This is tasting really good – I guess 09, because of the ripe fruit – I’m surprised it’s as old as 2003!