2012 vosne-romanée from david clark

The second bottle from this ‘mixed-case’ of David’s last vintage before selling-up to Yann Charlopin.

​2012 David Clark, Vosne-Romanée

The 2012 Côte de Nuits Villages is currently quite an acid-forward wine. This also started on modest fashion too – I was starting to have some concerns about David’s 2012s. But this is a wine that needs air, so, almost certainly, it needs time too. It grows into the glass, seemingly adding weight and even a little fat. In the end the nose has a fresh-fruited Vosne style, but in the mouth it becomes mouth-filling and adds ‘presence.’ It’s young, intense wine. In the end this a high-quality wine with a very good, if very young finish. It’s long too. I might still try this vintage’s Morey, but the Côte de Nuits Villages and this Vosne I will let sleep for at least another 2-3 years…

Rebuy – Yes