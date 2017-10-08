Home Page | Diary | 2017 | October | weekend photos
weekend photos

By billn on October 8, 2017

Just a few pics to appreciate the weekend in Beaune – nice light and blue-sky on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning – fading to gray and some rain showers on Sunday evening:
 

Beaune Grèves
Beaune Clos la Feguine
Beaune Sur les Grèves towards Corton
Beaune Aux cras, Teurons below…
Chassagne Morgeot
Abbaye de Morgeot

One response to “weekend photos”

  1. Fred E
    Fred E
    October 9, 2017 at 5:39 am | | Reply

    Lovely photos that capture the essence of early fall in the Beaune vineyards. It was fun locating the shots using Google Maps and a Beaune vineyard map. I hope you can incorporate a lot of vineyard photos in your book about Chablis.

