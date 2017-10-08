weekend photos

Just a few pics to appreciate the weekend in Beaune – nice light and blue-sky on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning – fading to gray and some rain showers on Sunday evening:





Beaune Grèves Beaune Clos la Feguine Beaune Sur les Grèves towards Corton Beaune Aux cras, Teurons below… Chassagne Morgeot Abbaye de Morgeot