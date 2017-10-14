Home Page | Diary | 2017 | October | week 41’s ‘rogues’ gallery
FEED | SEARCH://
               Why Big Red Diary?

week 41’s ‘rogues’ gallery

By billn on October 14, 2017

Some lovely visits to kick off the work for October’s 2016 White Burgundy Report. Wines that are really a surprise (to me) and it was particularly good to see some smiles on the faces of many vigneron(ne)s after their 2017 harvest – not everyone, but most.

Now it’s my birthday weekend (I’ve been told!) so time to open some bottles – no?

Posted in , | 3 Responses

3 responses to “week 41’s ‘rogues’ gallery”

  1. Fred E
    Fred E
    October 14, 2017 at 9:50 pm | | Reply

    Happy birthday, Bill! Many happy returns.

    1. billn
      billn
      October 14, 2017 at 10:09 pm | | Reply

      Thanks Fred. Currently 1999 Savigny Narbantons from a certain lady…

  2. Sycamore
    Sycamore
    October 16, 2017 at 7:13 am | | Reply

    Hey Bill, Happy Birthday!!!

    -Todd

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?