offer of the day – louis jadot 2016

The prices are what they are, some are pretty much unchanged, others not. I’d like to think that yields are responsible, rather than the ‘marketability’ of particular cuvées. The Montrachet remains relatively inexpensive – for Montrachet! For what it’s worth, the 1993 Clos des Ursules was delicious today – assuming you have 25 years to wait…

DOMAINE LOUIS JADOT 2016 – Beaune

Beaune Clos des Ursules Monopole 1er Cru 2016 75cl 59.00* (55.00) (Swiss Francs)

Pommard 1er Cru Rugiens 2016 75cl 69.50

Corton Grèves Grand Cru 2016 75cl 79.50 (79.00)

Corton Pougets Grand Cru 2016 75cl 79.50 (79.00)

Chambolle-Musigny 1er Cru 2016 75cl 85.00

Clos Vougeot Grand Cru 2016 75cl 138.00 (128.00)

Gevrey-Chambertin Clos Saint-Jacques 1er Cru 2016 75cl 145.00 (138.00)

Chapelle-Chambertin Grand Cru 2016 75cl 188.00 (169.00)

Clos Saint Denis Grand Cru 2015 75cl 269.00 (259.00)

Puligny-Montrachet Les Combettes 1er Cru 2016 75cl 89.00 (88.00)

Corton-Charlemagne Grand Cru 2016 75cl 139.50 (119.00)

Montrachet Grand Cru 2016 75cl 499.00 (428.00)