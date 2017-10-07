friday night – a double mikulski!

2015 François Mikulski, Meursault 1er Caillerets

A deep and, of course, young colour. The nose is of simmering blueberry – it’s certainly enticing! The palate starts slow and narrow, getting wider and wider, slowly wider. A little fine-grained tannin and flavour leaching from your gums. There is so much more about this wine than the easy, accessible, delicious flavour – beautiful mid-palate structure and definition – but for today the flavour is very much enough…

Rebuy – Yes

2015 François Mikulski, Meursault 1er Poruzots

Wide and fresh nose, faintly toasty, more faintly and classically ginger-spiced. Nice volume on the mouth, just a little structure followed by a good burst of fresh complexity with mixed citrus before the finish. The finish has sweetness and a good weight. A fine drink with lots to enjoy, just a twist more energy would have made it even greater!

Rebuy – Yes