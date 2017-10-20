Home Page | Diary | 2017 | October | central otago – in beaune
central otago – in beaune

By billn on October 20, 2017

Brilliantly done – a tasting of Central Otago wines in Beaune today. Not just breaking boundaries in terms of who and where (in the Hôtel Dieu) but breaking boundaries in glassware – real, proper tasting/drinking glasses – apparently designed by Riedel specifically for for CO pinot – it’s not really as big as it looks on the wide-angle photo though 🙂

The write-up in my October Report, but great stuff…
 

    Fred E
    October 21, 2017 at 3:54 am | | Reply

    Spent two weeks in New Zealand in 1984. Lamb was great but the wines were undrinkable. They’ve come a long way.

    Marko de Morey
    October 21, 2017 at 7:46 pm | | Reply

    What, generally, was the audience make up of this event Bill ? Bloggers, freeloaders [per your description of such 😉 ], journalists, and/or to what extent local merchants, importers and, most relevant, local growers/vignerons ?

