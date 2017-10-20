Brilliantly done – a tasting of Central Otago wines in Beaune today. Not just breaking boundaries in terms of who and where (in the Hôtel Dieu) but breaking boundaries in glassware – real, proper tasting/drinking glasses – apparently designed by Riedel specifically for for CO pinot – it’s not really as big as it looks on the wide-angle photo though 🙂
The write-up in my October Report, but great stuff…
2 responses to “central otago – in beaune”
Spent two weeks in New Zealand in 1984. Lamb was great but the wines were undrinkable. They’ve come a long way.
What, generally, was the audience make up of this event Bill ? Bloggers, freeloaders [per your description of such 😉 ], journalists, and/or to what extent local merchants, importers and, most relevant, local growers/vignerons ?