a little mâcon and a little early evening beaune…

By billn on October 4, 2017

In Mâcon for most of the day – only 88 wines to taste – ignoring lunch of-course! Back in Beaune for the the last of the pink-red, post-sunset, light.

The Saone in Mâcon…
You won’t find much older Saint-Véran…
Beaune Clos des Mouches…

  1. James Mulford
    October 4, 2017 at 11:57 pm | | Reply

    What was the ‘88 Deux Roches like? A rebuy?

    1. billn
      October 5, 2017 at 7:39 am | | Reply

      It was decent old chardonnay – in good shape and good fun but not worth a search, James.

  2. weawines
    October 5, 2017 at 6:27 am | | Reply

    Any place to recommend in Macon? Sightseeing and dining.

    1. billn
      October 5, 2017 at 7:38 am | | Reply

      A walk along the banks of the Saone is nice – heading to wards the older part of town – some very stately homes on the banks of the river. I’ve never eaten in Mâcon – yesterday we took a trip to Solutré and the restaurant La Courtille de Solutré, which was very good.

