a little mâcon and a little early evening beaune…

By billn on October 4, 2017
In Mâcon for most of the day – only 88 wines to taste – ignoring lunch of-course! Back in Beaune for the the last of the pink-red, post-sunset, light.
Posted in Travels in Burgundy 2017
What was the ‘88 Deux Roches like? A rebuy?
It was decent old chardonnay – in good shape and good fun but not worth a search, James.
Any place to recommend in Macon? Sightseeing and dining.
A walk along the banks of the Saone is nice – heading to wards the older part of town – some very stately homes on the banks of the river. I’ve never eaten in Mâcon – yesterday we took a trip to Solutré and the restaurant La Courtille de Solutré, which was very good.
