Updated to include, among other things, my early thoughts on the 2015s.
Here.
The ‘other things’ include:
- A small increase in the average score for 2007 reds – a nod to their opening out
- Increasing the number of ‘red flagged’ white vintages – i.e. ones to drink up to minimise your exposure to oxidised bottles.
- Lastly a small reduction in score for the ‘best’ 2013 whites. I still enjoy them very much, but they are clearly not as good as the same from 2011, 2012 and 2014…
And that’s about it!
One response to “updated vintage chart – v.1.7”
Thanks for the update, Bill. I’m going to try some 2011 reds to see if I detect any funny taste.