Home Page | Diary | 2017 | September | updated vintage chart – v.1.7
FEED | SEARCH://
               Why Big Red Diary?

updated vintage chart – v.1.7

By billn on September 21, 2017

Updated to include, among other things, my early thoughts on the 2015s.
Here.

The ‘other things’ include:

  • A small increase in the average score for 2007 reds – a nod to their opening out
  • Increasing the number of ‘red flagged’ white vintages – i.e. ones to drink up to minimise your exposure to oxidised bottles.
  • Lastly a small reduction in score for the ‘best’ 2013 whites. I still enjoy them very much, but they are clearly not as good as the same from 2011, 2012 and 2014…

And that’s about it!

Posted in | 1 Response

One response to “updated vintage chart – v.1.7”

  1. Fred E
    Fred E
    September 22, 2017 at 9:32 pm | | Reply

    Thanks for the update, Bill. I’m going to try some 2011 reds to see if I detect any funny taste.

Agree? Disagree? Anything you'd like to add?