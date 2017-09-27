offer of the day – henri boillot 2016s…

The first offer on 2016s that I’ve seen – the comparison to the 2015 offer from the same merchant is in the brackets.

Whilst there was frost in 2016, and much was lost, it was highly variable with some white wine vineyards offering full yields. Here the increases are seemingly across the board – Côte de Beaune and Côte de Nuits – there is nothing here to suggest the variability of the frost and therefore the yields. The Bonnes-Mares is a case in point – Chambolle lost 80%, the next village, Morey had high yields…

At first sight, very disappointing…

VILLAGES BLANCS 2016

BOURGOGNE Chardonnay 75cl Not offered (23.00) Swiss francs*

MEURSAULT 75cl 49.00 (45.00)

PULIGNY-MONTRACHET 75cl 52.00 (49.00)

PREMIERS CRUS BLANCS 2016

MEURSAULT Les Charmes 75cl 89.00 (78.00)

MEURSAULT Les Genevrières 75cl 108.00 (99.00)

MEURSAULT Les Perrières 75cl 108.00 (99.00)

Puligny Les Perrières 75 cl 99.00 (89.50)

Puligny Les Combettes 75 cl 108.00 (99.00)

Puligny Les Folatières 75 cl Not offered (99.00)

PULIGNY-MONTRACHET Clos de La Mouchère 75cl 99.00 (89.50)

PULIGNY-MONTRACHET Les Pucelles 75cl 108.00 (99.00)

GRANDS CRUS BLANCS 2016

CORTON CHARLEMAGNE 75cl 149.00 (145.00)

BÂTARD MONTRACHET 75cl 455.00 (419.00)

VILLAGE & PREMIERS CRUS ROUGES 2016

VOLNAY 75cl not offered (46.00)

Volnay Les Chevrets 75 cl 89.00 (78.00)

VOLNAY Les Caillerets 75cl 99.00 (89.50)

POMMARD Les Rugiens 75cl 99.00 (89.50)

GRANDS CRUS ROUGES 2016

CLOS DE VOUGEOT 75cl 149.50 (139.00)

BONNES-MARES 75cl 269.00 (248.00)

CHAMBERTIN 75cl 269.00