a perfect 100(th) tastevinage day…

A beautiful day in the Côtes today – 26°C – and the vines are just starting to change colour. Better make the most of it, tomorrow is rain. Oh, and it will rain on Sunday too!

Today was the 100th Tastevinage – I’m still mightily impressed by the tasting teams I’ve joined with – nothing sub-par gets through. Talking of sub-par – today I encountered my first p.oxed 2014 white, and to add insult to that injury, a couple of minutes later my first p.oxed 2015! We checked the second bottle of the later – it was the same. The new tasting glass is massively better than the old one – so it should be given the difference in size – though I heard that it was a little fragile – some breakages already this day…

We had 228 tasters (a good Burgundian number) for 480 wines, then lunch in the château. A big thumbs-up for the kitchen staff and servers; 250 for lunch, another 600 for dinner in the evening – then tomorrow they have a wedding party – chapeau!



