A beautiful day in the Côtes today – 26°C – and the vines are just starting to change colour. Better make the most of it, tomorrow is rain. Oh, and it will rain on Sunday too!
Today was the 100th Tastevinage – I’m still mightily impressed by the tasting teams I’ve joined with – nothing sub-par gets through. Talking of sub-par – today I encountered my first p.oxed 2014 white, and to add insult to that injury, a couple of minutes later my first p.oxed 2015! We checked the second bottle of the later – it was the same. The new tasting glass is massively better than the old one – so it should be given the difference in size – though I heard that it was a little fragile – some breakages already this day…
We had 228 tasters (a good Burgundian number) for 480 wines, then lunch in the château. A big thumbs-up for the kitchen staff and servers; 250 for lunch, another 600 for dinner in the evening – then tomorrow they have a wedding party – chapeau!
2 responses to “a perfect 100(th) tastevinage day…”
“today I encountered my first p.oxed 2014 white, and to add insult to that injury, a couple of minutes later my first p.oxed 2015!”
Does this mean the problem is getting worse and even young white Burgundies are now suspect? Has there been any progress in identifying the source of premature oxidation since your 28 Nov 2010 update?
I’m wary of saying that it’s getting worse Fred, but it is certainly something that is still looking for a solution.
For that reason, and for quite some time now, I have recommended that people only buy whites to cellar, if they are sealed either with DIAM (or similar) or with screw-cap. Not because these are solutions ‘per-se‘ but because empirically, these sticking plasters work (so far) for at least 10 years, something that you have no guarantee of, from the (too) variable oxygen permeability that cork brings.
Note that these two wines may have been presented to our tasting group as it was clear that there was a problem and ‘they might slip through!’ I’m happy to say that the ‘quality control’ of all the tasting groups of the Tastevinage that I’ve been a part of, has been very efficient from a consumer/purchaser perspective, and they didn’t get through…