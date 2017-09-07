2017 harvest – 07 september



Shoveling Beaune Villages into the giraffe…

Just two vineyards to triage today – both red.

We began the day with the last part of our villages Savigny. Here in what is described as the most ‘humid’ part of the vineyard, was a little rot that needed to be removed, but as if to amplify the description of this parcel, something I’ve never seen on a triage table before – and how it survived our 300 kg bins of fruit I’ll never know – a small newt – just looking at everyone as it moved along the table whilst sat on a cluster of grapes! It was on the other side of the table to me and my fingers were too sticky to take a picture – somebody else helped it outside of the cuverie!

Lunch was a wholesome affair, cassoulet-style. As payback for my 1993 Corton yesterday, the chief poured a blind bottle. It was white – clearly – okay deeply golden! It smelled fresh, mineral and old. The first sip was long, narrow and implied a cool place I guessed older than 1985 – it was a 1979. I also guessed it was from Saint Aubin – the chief said ‘It’s a little more noble’ – Puligny 1er Combettes. I have to say that 10 minutes later, with air, that it was a different wine, rounder, fuller and much more impressive. It was probably even harder to guess at this stage – luckily I only needed to be wrong once 🙂

Post-lunch we had Beaune – villages Beaune from nearly 0.9 hectares – so there would be plenty of Beaune. Here was less rot – but still a little – than the second parcel of Savigny.

Not much more to report today, other than the colour is forming very quickly on the Corton and Savigny already in tank.



